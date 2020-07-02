RUMOR – David Alaba to Manchester City

Austrian defender David Alaba could go to Manchester City during the current off-season.

According to revelations from The Guardian, David Alaba would be one of Pep Guardiola’s targets for ongoing summer transfer windows. The two men know each other very well because the Catalan technician directed him for three years on the side of the Allianz Arena.

City can lose elements of defense in the coming weeks, and to compensate for these shortcomings, we think of experienced players who are used to the instructions from the manager on the spot. Alaba would therefore perfectly fulfill this profile.

Alabama’s versatility is also an asset. He can play behind and also in a more advanced position. Without forgetting their experience at the highest level. As a 28-year-old he already has 80 matches in the Champions League.

In recent weeks, Alaba has been in discussions with the Bavarian giant to extend the lease. But these conversations continue and it is not at all certain that they will lead to a favorable result. In addition, after the hatching of Canadian Alphonso Davies, the Austrian is no longer as important among Germany’s vice-champions.