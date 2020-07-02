The UN Security Council votes a resolution calling for global weapons weapons

The UN Security Council unanimously ended its first resolution directly linked to the pandemic on Wednesday. The text calls for an immediate end to conflicts around the world to enable the delivery of support.

The Security Council on Wednesday (July 1) supported the call made in March by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on a weapon of arms anywhere in the world to allow all countries to focus on the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

A motion for a resolution on this, drawn up by France and Tunisia, was adopted unanimously by the Council after several months of discussions to reach a compromise between the US and China. They did not agree with a reference to the World Health Organization (WHO). Washington denied that support for it was mentioned in the document.

The text urges “all parties to armed conflict to immediately initiate a lasting humanitarian break for at least 90 days in a row” to enable the delivery of support.

With Reuters