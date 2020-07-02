Transfers – Lille has to sell very expensive, very fast

Getty

Prior to DNCG’s “residence permit”, Lille must quickly find cash by selling certain players.

The Lilleklubben will return to DNCG in mid-July and in order to validate their approved degree they must sell.

This is good, LOSC should soon raise € 150 to 160 million in sales, especially with the almost completed departures from Osimhen and Gabriel in Naples.

Transfers that should provide more than EUR 100 million to Mastiffs and allow them to meet the requirements of the DNCG.

As a reminder, the LOSC announced on Thursday the signing of Marseille’s hopeful Isaac Lihadji.