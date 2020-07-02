Transfers – Schneiderlin: “I’m a winner”

Recently, a newcomer from Nice, Morgan Schneiderlin appeared in front of journalists on Thursday.

After spending 12 years in England, Morgan Schneiderlin returns to France where he had only played a few games with his training club, Strasbroug. He explains his choice, in light of the desire to find the Blues, why not.

“I follow football a lot. I knew Nice had an ambitious project. I had a good discussion with the coach, the president, Julien Fournier. There is a style of play that I like, ambition in this club.” I know what is expected of me . I have to follow the kids, I’m ready. Everton wanted to keep me, but one year from the end of my contract I had to make a decision. I needed a new project. “, said the player during his press conference for presentation.