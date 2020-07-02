US sanctions against the ICC: an act of “political revenge”, according to Fatou Bensouda

Fatou Bensouda, prosecutor of the International Criminal Court, explains in France 24 to Marc Perelman that the US decision to punish ICC officials investigating alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan is an act of pure “political revenge”.

In France’s 24 interview, Fatou Bensouda describes the US initiative to punish ICC officials as a “never-before-seen attack” on the court and its judicial independence. It further recalls that such sanctions are generally reserved for terrorists and warlords.

Despite financial and legal pressure on the International Criminal Court, Fatou Bensouda says she is determined to continue her investigations, which also include investigating alleged crimes committed by Israel in the Palestinian territories, despite pressures from the State of Hebrew also practicing in the court.