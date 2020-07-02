Vladimir Putin: President for life?

Surprisingly, Vladimir Putin won his referendum in Russia. The Russians said “yes” to a package of constitutional reforms. The most emblematic gives the right to the current president to reset the calculator for his mandate to zero and therefore consider staying in power until 2036. “A tsar is born” … He is neither the head of the original work of William Wellman, nor the reworking of Bradley Cooper, but the scenario imagined by the Russian head of state.

