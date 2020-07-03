Air France and its subsidiary Hop! will reduce 7,580 jobs by the end of 2022

On Friday, the Air France Group announced its intention to cut more than 7,500 jobs by the end of 2022 to adapt the workforce to the health crisis, which is affecting the entire aviation sector severely.

Turbulence zone at Air France. The French airline reported on Friday, July 3, to lay off 6,660 jobs within the flagship airline and a thousand others in its regional subsidiary Hop! to adapt the workforce to the health crisis, which is affecting the entire aviation sector hard.

Information confirming trade union fears: Several union sources, on June 30, explained to the AFP that the aviation group expected to cut more than 7,500 jobs by the end of 2022, including 6,660 in the French company and more than 1,000 in the regional company Hop !.

Forced departures

“The need decreased sharply throughout the period in conjunction with the decline in activity and the need to accelerate the transformation of the company,” explained the management in a document consulted by AFP upstream of a Central Economic and Social Committee (CSEC), which took place on Friday In Air France.

The dismissals, expressed in permanent man-years (full-time equivalents), should go through natural departures that are not replaced (about 3,500 out of 41,000 in Air France) and mainly voluntary departures, although, from the same sources, forced departures are not excluded for staff in the short-distance network. .

Hop !, which currently has about 2,400 full-time equivalents, according to union sources, is particularly affected. Hop! in Morlaix and Lille would be threatened with closure, as would a base of the Air France cabin crew in Toulouse.

A sector of half mast

In Air France, departures must undergo collective divisions for air crews, while a voluntary departure plan (PDV) is preferred for ground personnel. Management wants to start negotiations with the ground staff unions in early July for the first departures in early 2021.

The shock associated with the Covid-19 epidemic was unsurpassed for the French company as for its international rivals, which in recent weeks have chained notices of clear cuts in the workforce: 22,000 at the German group Lufthansa, 12,000 at British Airways or 10,000 for the American Delta Air Lines.

The French state, shareholders in Air France-KLM, has granted financial assistance of EUR 7 billion to the Franco-Dutch group, including 4 billion guaranteed bank loans and 3 billion direct loans, and asks it to improve its profitability and its environmental impact.

In response, at the end of May, Director General of Air France-KLM, Benjamin Smith, announced the reduction of the French network (loss making) by 40% by the end of 2021.

With AFP