Aouchiche confirms his departure from PSG

Through a social networking publication, Adil Aouchiche indicated that he was leaving his PSG training club.

We will never see Adil Aouchiche again in the PSG tunic. Through a message on his Instagram account, the young midfielder announced that he was leaving France’s champion. “One page turns. Thanks for all those unforgettable moments”, he wrote. He is leaving freely because he has not signed a professional contract with the Ile-de-France team.

Aouchiche (17) has therefore only done one season with the PSG pro team. Thomas Tuchel adjusted him three times and the native of Le Blanc-Mesnil could even score. It was during the Cup match against Linas-Montlhéry last January.

Aouchiche will surely take the lead of AS Saint-Etienne, where he has already approved his medical examination. The transfer could take place very quickly. However, there is no chance for him to adapt to the Greens against his former club in the final of the Coupe de France.

This summer, Aouchiche is already the fourth player from the PSG youth team to leave for another destination after Tanguy Kouassi (Bayern Munich), Ziyad Larkeche (Fulham) and Ayoub Yousfi (Angers).