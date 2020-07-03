Atlético Madrid presents its sweater 2020-2021

Atlético Madrid, who are back in La Liga at the end of the season, have presented their new jersey for next season.

[🎥] ¡Descubre todos los detalles de nuestra new equipación para la temporada 20/21! 👕

Tillgänglig ️❕‼ Y ¡Ya available in todas nuestras tiendas físicas y online! 🛍

👉🏻 https://t.co/DZtqVohxqX 🔴⚪ # Athlete Athlete pic.twitter.com/Ma0vki7CxA – Atlético de Madrid (@Atleti) July 3, 2020

After Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid presented their next jersey. A sweater that stays close to the present with very few innovations.

No revolution for Rojiblancos. The most notable change in this new tunic is the presence of a navy blue collar and two buttons.

The Colchonero Club has kept the red zone behind to put the players’ names.

Note that the new “camiseta” is already available for sale.