Atlético Madrid presents its sweater 2020-2021

By
hanad
-

Atlético Madrid, who are back in La Liga at the end of the season, have presented their new jersey for next season.

After Borussia Dortmund and Inter Milan, Atlético Madrid presented their next jersey. A sweater that stays close to the present with very few innovations.

No revolution for Rojiblancos. The most notable change in this new tunic is the presence of a navy blue collar and two buttons.

The Colchonero Club has kept the red zone behind to put the players’ names.

Note that the new “camiseta” is already available for sale.

