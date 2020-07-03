Covid-19: double penalty for insecure

Around the world, Covid-19 still kills thousands of direct victims every day. Little by little, we also begin to measure the effects on its indirect victims, that is, those who have not suffered from the disease but are suffering from the consequences. On all continents, they are the most insecure, the most vulnerable in the forefront. In France, our reporters left Julie Dungelhoeff and Erika Olavarria to meet a temporary worker and a cleaner, both of whom were severely affected by the crisis.

For two months, from March 17 to May 11, 2020, the French economy almost stopped because of the containment that was decided to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. Consequences: almost 12 million people were placed on short-term work, as their wages were reduced by 16%. Sometimes workers were left overnight without a job, while thousands of informal workers were at work.

For these women and men who were already insecure, Covid-19 drove them into poverty. With the closure of schools and dining rooms, it has become impossible for many families to secure three to four meals for children. The request for food aid has exploded throughout the territory.

If the French economy takes a breath, many are those who have not found their way back to work. The threat of a second epidemic scare and massive termination plans pose as many risks of falling further.

Our reporters went to the Argentine, in Orne, as well as in the Paris suburbs: in Seine-Saint-Denis, to meet two women, one actor, the other cleaning lady paid “under the table”, victims of collateral damage.

