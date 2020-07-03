Haaland inherits number 9 on Borussia

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland was given the No. 9 flock shirt on Borussia from next season.

After developing with number 17 during his first six months in the Ruhr area, Erling Haaland changed numbers. The Norwegian striker will now wear the very valuable jersey 9 to the German vice masters.

The Spanish Paco Alcacer is the last owner of 9 at BVB. But he is no longer at the club. In January last year he was transferred to Villarreal.

Haaland now hopes that this new tunic will give him as much luck as the previous one. At 17, he was irresistible and collected 16 performances in 17 matches, all competitions together.

As a reminder, Haaland joined Borussia during the previous winter transfer window for an amount of € 20 million. He is under contract until 2024. He has a severance clause of € 70 million in the German team, but it will not be active until the summer of 2021.