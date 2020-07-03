Juventus enters the dance for Milik



Tottenham are working on the signing of Arkadiusz Milik from Naples but must face stiff competition from Juventus.

The contract with the Polish international striker in Naples expires next season and Bianconeri are trying to reach an agreement to replace their main striker, Gonzalo Higuain, with another option and are open to considering an exchange.

Juve put Cristian Romero, who is currently on loan to Genoa, in balance, but according to our information, this was refused by Napoli who do not want to replace an attacker with a defender.

Discussions continue about including the border Federico Bernardeschi in a deal, while Luca Pellegrini, although a left-back, is seen as a sufficiently exciting opportunity to interest the Neapolitan club.

Juve are already preparing for next season as they defend their Serie A crown against Lazio and Inter, and midfielder Dejan Kulusevski is already signed from Atalanta. Without forgetting the exchange agreement with Barcelona with Arthur and Miralem Pjanic.

However, the talks kept other clubs running for Milik and Goal was told that Tottenham was one of those teams.