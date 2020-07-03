LOSC is waiting for Dutchman Sven Botman



The Little Club is preparing to welcome a young Dutchman by the name of Sven Botman in their rows.

LOSC is about to lose its Brazilian defender Gabriel. However, management has been able to work quickly to find a new element to fill this position. The Nordic countries aimed at Sven Botman, a Dutch international hopeful.

Botman (20) is from the prestigious Ajax Academy. But he did not have the opportunity to develop with the first team of the Amsterdam club. To have playing time he had to join the Heerenveen formation.

The cost of this operation amounts to 7-8 M €, if you believe De Telegraaf. The player already has a five-year contract that would await him on Domaine Luchin’s side.

Botman, who has gone through all the youth elections in the Netherlands, is expected to become the fourth Batavian in history to defend the colors on the north side after Anwar El-Ghazi, Patrick Kluivert, Ricardo Kishna and Cor van der Hart.