“Manchester United should sign Jadon Sancho”

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has urged Ole Gunnar Solskjær to sign Jadon Sancho this summer to allow the club to compete against Liverpool and Manchester City for next season’s Premier League title.

The Red Devils are long courts of winger Borussia Dortmund and Yorke believes that the 20-year-old would be a good complement to Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s squad. “He’s a great talent and he’s linked to all the best teams in the world,” said the treble winner in 1999. “So if Ole sees him as a player who can really bring something to the team and really make sure the players’ hard core remains competitive for places, then they should go. It would force other players to roll up their sleeves and start playing. is a healthy thing and that’s what you want to see at United. I wouldn’t be surprised if the club recruits him in the future. “

Rumors of Sancho’s possible arrival led to debates about how Mason Greenwood would be integrated into the starting lineup if the English international arrived. The 18-year-old scored a brilliant goal against Brighton in the latest United Premier League match and has already scored 13 goals in all competitions in his first full campaign with the first team.

However, Yorke does not believe that another striker would dampen Greenwood’s progress, claiming that competition could help the young prodigy develop. “It’s important to keep young players hungry when they’re not in the team and keep pushing them.”said Yorke. “If there is a top player who can bring something different to your team, it is important for United to involve them. If they bring in another famous striker now, it will only improve players who are already in the team and make sure they continue. to work. In order for United to compete with Liverpool and City next year, they have to buy a new striker and a central defender. “