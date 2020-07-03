OFFICIAL – Bayern Munich make a nice move with Leroy Sané



Bayern Munich announces this Friday the signing to 2025 of international German Leroy Sané (24 years old) from Manchester City.

Leroy Sané (24) is a Bayern Munich player. The latest Bundesliga champion announced the signing of the German international (21 Caps, 5 goals) on Friday morning. He arrived from Manchester City and signed up until June 30, 2025.

“FC Bayern have signed German international Leroy Sané, under contract with Manchester City since 2016. The 24-year-old has signed a five-year lease until June 30, 2025 and will start preparing for next season in Munich this week next”, Bavaria wrote in its press release.

According to information from the German press, the transfer of Leroy Sané would amount to EUR 49 million. Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, CEO of Bavaria, says after the signing: “We are very pleased to welcome Leroy Sané to FC Bayern. He is an exceptional player who has proven himself in recent years, especially in the national team. Our goal is to bring together the best German players in FC Bayern and the signing of Leroy fits in I would like to congratulate Hasan Salihamidžić for successfully completing the transfer. “ The latter adds: “We are delighted that Leroy is a Bayern player. Leroy knows how to make a difference and will strengthen our team through its quality. With Serge Gnabry, Kingsley Coman and Leroy we are even better armed on the wings.”