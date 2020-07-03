Related discussions between Chelsea and Willian



When the link seemed to be broken, the management of Chelsea and Willian just renewed contact to discuss an extension.

Chelsea resumed talks to retain Willian after an offer from a Chinese club was rejected, but did not want to offer more than a two-year contract.

The 31-year-old has already expressed his desire to take advantage of a three-year contract at Chelsea and if he leaves Stamford Bridge he will choose to stay in England, preferably with a large club in London. The Blues are aware of Arsenal and Tottenham’s interest and their manager has no desire to strengthen their rivals, especially as the international Auriverde is showing a glittering form right now.

Chelsea had previously only offered up to one year to their 30-year-olds, but they have since re-examined their policy, which lasted between 2011 and 2018. After signing Olivier Giroud d’Arsenal in 2018, they broke their contract for “one year and David Luiz offered a two-year contract before selling it to Arsenal for € 9m last summer.

Willian’s performance in the field therefore gave Blues good reasons to revive the discussions. The ex-Shakhtar Donetsk player has even had one of his best seasons since his arrival in England since beating West Ham’s 9th and 10th goals during the year.

As a reminder, Chelsea have already signed a few days ago with Pedro to extend his stay at the latter club until the end of the season. But the Spanish international will leave well in August to join Roma, where he signed pre-contracts a few days ago.

Chelsea’s desire to retain Willian comes when prestigious recruits soon arrive at Stamford Bridge. Timo Werner was expelled from Leipzig for € 60 million, and Moroccan Hakim Ziyech was recruited from Ajax.