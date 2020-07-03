Taye Taiwo returns to Cyprus

Former OM defender Taye Taiwo has just found a new home. He will play in the Cypriot D1.

As a 35-year-old, Taye Taiwo continues to run and pursue her profession. The former Nigerian international has just signed in favor of the modest Cypriot team of Doxa Katokopias.

Taiwo is known in France for wearing the colors for seven years. Within the Marseille team, he has garnered his record with several trophies, including the title of French champion in 2010. He also has 54 caps with the choice of Super Eagles.

Since his stay in Marseille, Taiwo has multiplied exotic experiences. In particular, he went through the championships in Ukraine, Turkey, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland. A real globetrotter.

A new former resident of Marseille was recently contacted to join the Cypriot championship, in this case Djibril Cisse. But it was apparently baseless rumors.