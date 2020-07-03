The emissions were confirmed in the case of Rwanda’s genocide attack

The Paris Court of Appeal on Friday validated the dismissal in the case of the attack on the plan of Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana in 1994. This drama is the origin of the Rwanda genocide.

Finally, investigations into the 1994 genocide that triggered the Rwandan bombing were not started. After six months of deliberation, the parliamentary court on Friday, July 3, confirmed the non-place made at the end of 2018 in this case, which poisoned relations between Franco-Rwandan and announced the lawyers of the civil parties.

Hoping to have a trial in France, the families of the French victims of the attack on Rwandan President Juvénal Habyarimana appealed against the trial judge’s decision on December 21, 2018 to dismiss the charges against nine members or former members of the relocation of current Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

On April 6, 1994, the plane carrying Juvenal Habyarimana, a Hutu and Burundian President Cyprien Ntaryamira had been shot down during the landing phase against Kigali with at least one missile. Part of the crew was French. This attack is believed to be the trigger for the genocide that left more than 800,000 dead according to the UN, mainly in the Tutsi minority.

Who is the author of the deadly shot on the presidential plane? French investigators have long given the responsibility of the Tutsi rebels, led by Paul Kagame, who became the country’s president in 2000, before – without further success – touching on the involvement of the Hutu extremists, who were anxious to get rid of a president also moderately in their eyes.

Tensions between France and Rwanda

The validity of the termination, granted by the French anti-terrorist judges Jean-Marc Herbaut and Nathalie Poux, had been investigated on January 15 on camera and for almost 8 hours by the Chamber of Inquiry at the Paris High Court.

At the hearing, the Prosecutor’s Office had requested to validate this decision and the judge of the court had decided to take six months to consider before making their decision. This ultimately confirms the termination.

The lawyers for the civil parties, who want to restart the investigations, have announced that they are appealing legal points.

The possibility of a non-lieu annulment had shown latent tensions between the two countries in recent days, in light of allegations of the role France played in the genocide.

“I think the past is behind us,” Paul Kagame said this week to week Jeune Afrique, who broke diplomatic relations with Paris between 2006 and 2009 after issuing arrest warrants against his relatives in this case.

But “to open a classified file again is to create problems (…). If these things are not definitively clarified, our relationships will probably be affected in some way,” he had warned in this interview published on Wednesday. and illustrated the fragility of the global warming between Kigali and Paris during Macron’s presidency.

With AFP