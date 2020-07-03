Tokyo calls on Washington to extradite two alleged employees

Japan has formally asked the United States to extradite two Americans who are suspected of helping former Renault driver Carlos Ghosn escape Japanese justice in late 2019. They have been in detention since May 20 at the request of Japan.

Japanese justice has not ended with the flight from Carlos Ghosn, in late 2019. Tokyo has formally submitted a extradition request to the United States about the two Americans suspected of assisting the former car magnate in his incredible flight, a federal prosecutor indicated Thursday.

In accordance with the treaty between the two countries, the Japanese government had 45 days after their arrest to send this request. Michael Taylor, 59, a former member of the U.S. Special Forces who has converted to private security, and his son Peter Taylor, 27, have been in jail since their May 20 arrest in Harvard, Massachusetts, at the request of Tokyo.

“High risk of leakage”

Their lawyers have requested that the proceedings be stopped or, at least, for their preliminary release, but prosecutors say they pose a “high risk of flight”.

The two men, like Lebanese George-Antoine Zayek, are accused by Tokyo of helping the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance escape Japanese justice on December 29.

Accused of financial embezzlement, Carlos Ghosn, who has French, Lebanese and Brazilian nationalities, was on bail, forbidden to leave Japan, when he was filtered from the archipelago hidden in a box for musical instruments.

Carlos Ghosn has since taken refuge in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan. During a widely publicized press conference, he posed as the victim of a “set” and assured that he had “no choice” other than to escape “partial” justice.

