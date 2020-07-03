Verrier agreement between OL and Rennes for Terrier

Stade Rennais and OL have agreed on the transfer of striker Martin Terrier, as L’Equipe reveals.

Martin Terrier should not make old legs at Olympique Lyonnais. Two years after arriving in Gones, the former international hope should take over the management of Stade Rennais.

An agreement has been reached between the two clubs concerned on a transfer with a compensation exceeding EUR 10 million. The duration of the player’s involvement with the Breton team would be five years. The formalization of this agreement could occur this weekend.

If he joins the “Rouge et Noir”, the Terrier finds Florian Maurice, the club’s technical manager and who had already been behind his arrival in Lyon.

Terrier (23) has scored 16 goals in 75 matches with the Olympics. Despite some lightning strikes and in particular a beautiful series of matches during his first campaign in Rhône, he never forced himself as a title member of this team.