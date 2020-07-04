Adil Aouchiche in Saint-Etienne, that’s how it’s done

At the end of the contract aiming for PSG, Adil Aouchiche (17) has to commit to AS Saint-Etienne (L1) for the next three seasons.

Adil Aouchiche (17) is expected to go to Saint-Etienne (L1) where he will have to commit for the next three seasons. As announced by L’Equipe, the contours of an agreement have been found between all parties so that the midfielder joins the green.

However, it will take some time before the international U18 wears the ASSE jersey. Currently in Spain, with her family, the tricolor hope should not return until a few days before her 18th birthday. He will then join Forez to officially sign his first professional contract there, starting July 15.

It is only on this date that his agents will be able to collect a commission, which is prohibited by national regulations as long as the player is a minor. The team temporarily specifies that ASSE must pay EUR 1.2 million to PSG for training allowances.

Aouchiche confirms his departure

At the end of the upcoming contract in Paris Saint-Germain, Adil Aouchiche formalized his departure from the capital on Friday after refusing the offer from his training club. In an Instagram post, he wrote: “One page turns. Thank you Paris for all these unforgettable moments.” This season, he will have made three appearances with the professional team and become the youngest player to start in Ligue 1 with PSG on the Metz field.

His signature in Saint-Etienne ends the long two-opera that had dragged since his arrival at l’Etrat on May 29. He had visited the club’s facilities in Stéphane and had medical tests in place. Like Tanguy Kouassi, who went to Bayern Munich, Aouchiche will therefore continue his young career elsewhere. The leak of a new talent at PSG.