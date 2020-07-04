At Mount Rushmore, Donald Trump attacks those who want to “tell our heroes”

Far from Washington for a night, Donald Trump on Friday, before National Day of July 4, boasted an “exceptional” America in the majestic Mount Rushmore environment. He did not dwell on the alarming numbers from Covid-19 while the New York Times reveals that Donald Trump Junior’s girlfriend has been tested positive.

Donald Trump offered, ahead of National Day on July 4, an evening of fireworks and a very loud talk on conquered territory. The President of the United States spoke on Friday, July 3, at Mount Rushmore under the gaze of four of his distant predecessors, carved in granite, which he long praised – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln – to defend “integrity” in their country.

“We will tell the truth as it is, without apologizing: The United States of America is the most just and exceptional country that has ever existed on earth,” he said.

In the midst of a debate over the symbols of the country’s history, and while statues of Confederate generals were brought down by anti-racist protesters, Donald Trump “condemned a campaign to erase our history, to tell our heroes, to oppress our values ​​and indoctrinate our children.” are strong and proud, “he added.





Donald Trump is trying to “push his base, especially by trying to scare his constituents,” said Sonia Dridi, France’s 24 correspondent in Washington. “It’s trying to regain popularity by hosting big events,” she added. “It feels like a campaign meeting”.

Covid-19 crisis “handled”

It was without masking that the billionaire gave his speech and mentioned only very briefly the re-emergence of cases of Covid-19 in the south and west. He leaves his Vice President Mike Pence in the front line for the spectacular recovery of the epidemic.

In a bad position in the polls, Donald Trump has stuck to a message for several days: the coronavirus crisis is “handled”, the US economy starts again “stronger and faster” than expected and the year 2021 will be “historic”. Donald Trump Junior’s girlfriend has tested positive, the New York Times reported Friday.

In contrast to Europe, records of pollution are still being broken daily in the United States. Many states have had to pause deconfinance, or even backtracks, and quickly close bars and beaches.

At the start of this long weekend, former Democratic President Barack Obama requested a start. “Defeating this virus will require everyone’s mobilization. Use a mask. Wash your hands,” he tweeted. “And listen to the experts, not the ones trying to share us.”

The White House tenant, accompanied by his wife Melania Trump, knew he could count on a warm welcome in South Dakota, a sparsely populated state that he won in 2016 with more than 60% of the vote.

“No social distance”

And Republican Governor Kristi Noem had announced in advance that she had no intention of destroying the party. “We have told those who are worried that they may stay home,” she said. “For those who want to join us, we will distribute free masks if they choose to wear one. But there will be no social distance.”

Representatives of the Sioux tribes protested against the organization of this evening in the Black Hills – where the heads were chopped from 1927 to 1941 – which they consider sacred.

Donald Trump has long talked to him about his fascination for Mount Rushmore. In 2017, he even joked that his face could be added to it one day. Beyond all the political considerations, however, it is unlikely to happen.

