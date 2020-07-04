Balotelli to River Plate?



Italian striker Mario Balotelli could bounce on the side of the River Plate according to the Argentine press.

With the divorce from Brescia, Mario Balotelli can start to think of a new challenge for the rest of his career. The former Marseille could change the continent and land in the Argentine championship.

According to TyC Sports media, “Super Mario” is currently in contact with River Plate, the prestigious club in Bueinos Aires. A short-lived experience on the side of El Monumental cannot be ruled out, especially as the boiling nature of the international azzurro blends into the local atmosphere.

If he joins the Argentine Championship, Balotelli would be the second Italian to develop there within a year of Daniele De Rossi. However, his recent stay at Boca Juniors fell short after he left after a few months and on a rather disappointing note.

Balotelli developed the 2019/2020 season in Brescia. A complicated experience for the interested. He did not finish the exercise either, for conflict with its President Massimo Cellino. According to the latest news, he should sue this club for unpaid wages.