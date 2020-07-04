Chelsea – Watford (3-0), the Blues revive with flying colors

Chelsea came back on track in the Premier League with Watford (2-0). Olivier Giroud scored.

Chelsea Blues restarted themselves on Saturday in the English Championship by overcoming their neighbor to Watford. A success with no appeal and erasing the setback three days ago against West Ham. Frank Lampard’s team repeats their fourth place in the rankings.

It was Frenchman Olivier Giroud who showed the way to follow his family. Within half an hour after the game, the international tricolor found the lack of a nice strike in the pivot after a service from Ross Barkley. An achievement that has undoubtedly liberated the Blues. Then the man in the form of Chelsea was responsible for doubling the effort. Just before half-time, Willian paused for the locals. The international Auriverde has really strengthened their managers in their desire to extend their contract.

At 2-0, the hardest part was over for the Lampard team. But she did not relax and managed to make the point well after returning from the dressing room. And at the end of the game, Barkley puts the finishing touches to this deserved victory by converting a service from César Azpilicueta. The Spaniard signed his 31st assist in the Premier League at the time. The mass was said.

By winning, Chelsea returned to Manchester United and once again checked their fate to qualify for the next Champions League. Giroud and his teammates now hope that the hack against the Hammers was nothing more than a mishap.