EXCLUSIVE: Algerian President Tebboune believes in a “calming” situation with France

Calm relations between Algeria and France, “two independent countries, two sovereign countries”, are possible. In an interview with France 24, Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirms that “with President Macron” there is an opportunity to “go to great lengths to solve the memory problem.” For the President of the Republic of Algeria, his French counterpart Emmanuel Macrons turned out to be “honest” and “clean” compared to the colonial past.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune particularly welcomes the return of skulls from Algerian warriors and hopes for other gestures in this direction. After what he describes as France’s “half apology” for the crimes committed during the colonial era, the Algerian head of state hopes that Paris will make real excuses.

Regarding the Hirak protest movement, Abdelmadjid Tebboune suggests that other prisoners’ releases are possible. According to him, the country is moving towards a “much calmer” climate. The president hopes to organize a referendum on a new constitution that will end the presidential regime in September.

Risk of “Somalisation” of Libya

While he confirms that it is too fair to do his job, Abdelmadjid Tebbounel hears that he is not favorable to Abdelaziz Bouteflika being sentenced. He also denies having been for a fifth request from the former president.

As for the Libyan file, Abdelmadjid Tebboune confirms that the situation in the country is comparable to Syria with several foreign interventions. He warns that the risk now is that the Libyan tribes will take up arms in turn and fears a “Somalisation” of Libya, which would become a terrorist threat to the entire region.

Algeria is ready to host a mediation between Libyans, he confirms and appreciates that the German chancellor’s efforts have failed and that many actors in the conflict are favorable to it.