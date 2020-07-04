French jihadist Tyler Vilus was sentenced to 30 years in prison for his crimes in Syria

Tyler Vilus, the first Frenchman tried by the specialized court in Paris for his participation in two murders committed in Syria between 2013 and 2015, has escaped life imprisonment. The verdict fell late Friday night.

30 years in prison for Tyler Vilus. The verdict, which was pronounced on Friday, July 3, at approx. 11, was accompanied by a two-thirds security period. Sentenced for crimes committed in Syria from 2013 to 2015, the emir of the Islamic State group has escaped life imprisonment. He remained unmoved by the statement of the verdict.

President Laurent Raviota explained to Tyler Vilus that the Special Assistant Court of Paris “had decided not to pronounce” eternity “what it was possible to do” because justice had found him guilty of all crimes, including his participation in the execution of two prisoners; but she wanted to “give him a glimpse of hope” so that he could “develop.”

He believed that the accused’s attitude had not been encouraging, but the president, however, stressed that he had “acknowledged a very important element” by finally acknowledging his intention to “die with arms in hand” when he left Syria in the summer of 2015.

The magistrate welcomed the start of a trip and urged the jihadist to realize the different way “how justice is done in a republic like ours and how justice was done in Shaddadi in April 2015”.

It was in this city in eastern Syria that Tyler Vilus, who became an IS policeman, participated in the filmed execution of two prisoners shot in the head. His face discovered, equipped with a walkie-talkie and an automatic pistol, he stands upright, two feet from the fine.

He was found guilty of this crime, which he never acknowledged and confirmed at the hearing that he was a bit of a coincidence “at the end of the mosque”. For the prosecution, Tyler Vilus was just there, performing “his police function”: “He is part of the unit responsible for inflicting punishment, it is perfectly logical that he is in a execution site”.

“I hope you leave this dead curtain that the Attorney General talked about,” the president told him. “Thank you,” Tyler Vilus replied softly.

In this extraordinary document, if the court refused to close the door for any hope of redemption, the point-by-point reasoning of Attorney General Guillaume Michelin followed, recognizing IS’s emir, which is obliged to associate terrorist offenders, to have led a group of combatants and also for “murder in an organized gang” in connection with a terrorist company.

Tyler Vilus is one of the first of his generation to reach Syria in late 2012, and one of the rare individuals still alive to have returned. “All stages of the accused trip are intertwined with the construction of the caliphate,” said the Prosecutor’s Office.

“Opening the Vilus document means opening the catalog of French-speaking jihadist personalities. He knows almost all of them,” he added before listing the names of his “brother” Rached Riahi, a member of the Cannes industry. Torcy, from Belgian Mehdi Nemmouche and especially from the attack team on November 13, 2015.

Installed in the Aleppo region (northwest) in March 2013, Vilus announced his promotion this summer to his mother Christine Rivière – myself sentenced to ten years for three stays in Syria with her son: “In addition to being a police officer, I became emir of a group of French people.

For the Attorney General, he is “a warlord”: posted in Hraytan, on the outskirts of Aleppo, he participates in the head of a group of French-speaking combatants in “cleaning operations”, he is “congratulated” for its deadly effect. “

From 2014 he established himself as an “Islamic police” in Shaddadi (East), where the terrible execution scene filmed by IS takes place.

If there was no evidence to link him to the attacks on November 13, the Attorney General had estimated that he returned to France to “strike,” which he told Abdelhamid Abaaoud, coordinator of the Paris attacks, after his arrest in Turkey on July 2, 2015 .

After holding his phone for a few days, he writes: “It doesn’t change anything. When I leave Jagis” – but will confirm that he was trying to bring IS to get Mauritania via Prague. A scenario contradicted by his own statements to the court, where he admitted that he always had the project to “die with arms in his hand”. These are the words, torn away at the end of the trial, which caused him to escape the maximum penalty.

