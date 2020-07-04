Garcia: “If a club gets young people to play it’s the Olympics”

The Lyonnais coach has refrained from ignoring the young players from the Rhone training center since his arrival.

Benzema, Lacazette, Fekir, Tolisso, Umtiti and today Aouar or Cherki … many young talented players have left the Olympic training center. In the post since last fall in Rhône, Rudi Garcia said he wanted to continue to build on this asset.

“If a club gets young people to play, it’s the Olympics. It’s a false trial”he said in an interview with Progress, in the face of the misgivings directed at him so as not to give young people enough chance.

“The young people play here and if they don’t play it’s because they don’t have the level, it’s as simple as that. (…) I had four weeks to see Duku, Soumaré, Diomande and Bard, which I already knew, and we could play Diomande against Port-Valais. He still has to work tactically, but he listens and he’s rock solid. “

Garcia wants to keep Aouar, Dembélé and Depay

“We have labor imbalances. In front of us we are very well armed, even too much. That’s why Gouiri left”, he commented to justify Amine Gouiri’s departure to Nice, for an amount estimated at € 7 million.

Finally, he said he wanted to keep in his staff several major players, mentioned as potential starters this summer: Houssem Aouar, Moussa Dembélé and Memphis Depay. “These players had a very important value in the containment. I hope they will be there to end the season and play 2020-2021, with the special one-year contract remaining in Memphis.”

Recently, its president Jean-Michel Aulas had been uncertain about the future of the Netherlands.