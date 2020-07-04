High-risk national holiday in the United States, which has more than 50,000 new cases

After registering a new record number of coronavirus infections on Friday, the United States celebrates its national holiday on Saturday in a very healthy health context. WHO sounds the alarm.

The progression of Covid-19 is far from slower in the United States. On Friday, the country recorded 57,683 new infections with the new coronavirus, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University, which refers to a record level since the start of the pandemic.

The country also recorded 728 new deaths from Covid-19, the source said, bringing the total death toll to 129,405.

It is therefore a very high risk national holiday that the Americans are preparing to celebrate on Saturday, July 4th.

At the World Health Organization (WHO), the tone becomes more and more urgent to take new measures. “It’s really time for countries to look at the numbers. Please do not ignore what the numbers say,” WHO Health Aid Chief Michael Ryan said on Friday.

“People have to wake up. The numbers are not lying and the situation on the ground is not,” he said. “WHO fully understands that there are good reasons for countries wanting to put their savings back on track (…). But you can’t ignore the problem either, it doesn’t magically disappear,” he explained.

Rejection of break

The United States is by far the most affected country in the world by the disease with almost 2.8 million cases detected. South and west of the territory is facing an outbreak, which “puts the whole country at risk,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the American Institute of Infectious Diseases.

Many states have had to pause deconfinance, or even backtracks, and quickly close bars and beaches. The Texas Republican governor has also announced that wearing a mask in public places is now mandatory.

However, President Donald Trump, widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic, only briefly addressed the topic in his speech on Friday night at Mount Rushmore on the occasion of a firework display in honor of July 4.

His country was not the only one who ignored WHO warnings. Pubs, hotels, hairdressers, cinemas and museums will resume service in England on Saturday, a resumption that some consider to be premature by the UK.

The pandemic has killed at least 522,246 people worldwide since China officially reported the onset of the disease in December, AFP reported from official sources at 7am GMT on Friday. More than 10,922,300 infection cases have been diagnosed in 196 countries and territories.

The United States is the most affected country with 129,405 deaths. Then came Brazil (63,174), Great Britain (44,131), Italy (34,833) and France (29,893).

With AFP