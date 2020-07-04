Juventus – Torino (4-1), Ronaldo and Juve win the derby

Juventus came out victorious on Saturday from the derby against Turin. Cristiano Ronaldo was given a good free kick goal.

The logic was respected this Saturday during the Turin derby between Juventus and the neighbor to Toro. Although he crocheted at the beginning of the second period, Bianconeri could come out victorious from this grip. They won 4 to 1, including a wonderful free kick turned by Cristiano Ronaldo.

The five-fold Ballon d’Or had not yet scored in this exercise since his arrival in Piedmont. It is now done. After 42 failed attempts, he hit the target with an excellent wound shot of 20 yards per hour of play. a goal difference on the scoreboard.

It was Andrea Belotti who had taken up his team by converting a penalty. It was just before the break and that made Old Lady somewhat doubtful. So far, the master’s leaders had quite well mastered the debates. Bianconeri also opened points in the 3rd minute. Paulo Dybala, their fit man, blocked the situation in pure style; defender skillfully erased the area, then a clear strike with the left foot apartment. The second goal was Juan Cuadrado’s work (29). The Colombian also appreciated its technical characteristics. After eliminating an opponent after a series of passing legs, he found the error with a cross shot.

Therefore, on 1-2, Toro returned to the match. But when CR7 planted its banner, the visitors completely let go. They lost 4-1 after Djidji (87th point scored against his camp, but they could have given more power. Ronaldo narrowly missed the double late in the match (86th and 93rd), with roundabout attempts by extremists.

The mission was therefore carried out for Juve in this regional duel. By winning, Maurizio Sarri’s men gained four points over their first persecutor, Lazio of Rome. Since the reopening of the championship, the CR7 and its band sign a flawless.