La Fiorentina denies the arrival of Daniele De Rossi



The Italian club announces on Saturday that there is no contact with Daniele De Rossi to take over the first team.

On Friday night, Sky Sport announced the arrival of Daniele De Rossi (36) on the bench at Fiorentina. Information denied by the current 14th Serie A, which publishes a statement on Saturday, in which the president announces that he has had no contact with the former midfielder in AS Roma.

President denies contact

“I read and I see a new coach or new player who would come to Fiorentina every day in the media. Until yesterday everyone was talking about choosing a new coach. Last night again, a new coach was presented as my choice and for the club . (…) “I had no kind of contact, via email or phone, with anyone and everyone knows that the final decision is always mine, it’s great that this fake news keeps coming out”, explains Rocco Commisso.

The head of Fio did not appreciate the release of this information. He talks about “destabilization” and demands unity, at least until the end of the season. With Beppe Iachini on the bench, Viola is 14th in Serie A. Known on Wednesday by Sassuolo 3-1, she meets Parma this Sunday (19:30) for the 30th day.