Leverkusen – Bayern (2-4), Bayern win the cup

After the championship, Bayern won the German Cup on Saturday by taking the best at Leverkusen (4-2).

Bavaria had a quick debate

For the second year in a row, Bayern Munich has been a hit on the national stage. After being named German champion for the 30th time in its history, the Bavarian club went on to receive its 20th German Cup. For this, Hansi Flick’s team must measure Leverkusen at the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

The people of Munich did not have time to doubt this game. After a quarter of a game, they already had a goal ahead. David Alaba showed them the way by planting a magnificent free kick. The tone was set and the German champions took the chance to drive the point home soon after. Serge Gnabry signed the station wagon on the 24th. The German international secured his 20th goal of the practice with a low shot.

During the first period, Leverkusen took a long time to recover. It was only in the second half, and with two changes by coach Peter Bosz, this training finally ended. But unfortunately for her, Bayern had time to make the supplement a little more difficult before. On the 59th, the pole dared to make an exceptional gesture of 25 meters, with a powerful full-shoulder shot. Bayern goalkeeper Hradecky was completely surprised.

Leverkusen is shy awake

It was Sven Bender who then started Leverkusen with half an hour after trying to set two goals. A mission too complicated for this Bavarian. After the reduction of the score, the Bavarians made it an honor to recover from the hair of the animal and finish properly and have control over the debates. Just before the last whistle they even planted a fourth goal (90th). Lewandowski ended his own demonstration by utilizing a side pass from Ivan Perisic. The reduction of Leverkusen’s score to the 94th penalty, signed Kai Havertz, was ultimately anecdotal.

Therefore, without too much trouble, Bayern won the DFB Cup after a flawless course. That is why their second training cup. And a third could follow next August. The German cadre is still in the race to win the prestigious Champions League. It is the first since 2013.