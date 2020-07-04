Menotti: “Messi isn’t 50, he’s still top”

A former Argentine coach praised Lionel Messi and said he still has a lot to give FC Barcelona.

Lionel Messi will soon link his future to Barcelona despite rumors of a transfer elsewhere that is starting to circulate. This is what Cesar Luis Menotti, the former Argentine coach, is convinced of. The latter also believe that “La Pulga” still has very long football years ahead of him.

Rumors leaked in the Catalan press this week suggesting that the Argentine genius is starting to question his future. One year from the end of the lease, the six-fold Ballon d’Or would have stopped the discussions about an extension. This has sparked speculation about the beginning of the end with a transfer that would penalize the international albic stone because he has so far only known one club.

Menott is convinced that his compatriot will reach a compromise with Blaugrana and that he will continue in his current environment. The former Barça coach, now head of the Argentine national team, told TyC Sports: “It’s still on top. Messi is more representative of Barcelona’s history than (President Josep Maria) Bartomeu. The idea that this problem can’t even be solved didn’t even come to my mind. Messi never” Don’t think about the contract when he goes out on the pitch . He is always the same in the field and in his neighborhood. I don’t think it’s a financial problem. ”

Barça has struggled since the reopening of the championship. The team is in dire need of consistency, but Messi remains very effective and crucial in almost every match. Last week he raised his number of goals to 700 since the start of his career. For Menotti, this is proof that he remains at the top of his game. ” It is obvious that Quique Setien has not yet found his team, said the 1978 world champion coach. But Messi is still the same and if he has reached 700 goals it is no coincidence. It’s still on top, as I said. It is true that he is no longer an 18-year-old child, but he is not 50 years old either. He still has a lot of time ahead of him. Those who wonder about Messi and say that he should not play for the national team make me laugh. Without him, we wouldn’t even have gone to the last World Cup. ”