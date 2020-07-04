Mercato – Inter ready to recruit Alexis Sanchez for € 20 million

On loan from Manchester United this season, the Chilean striker may remain in Serie A next season, after convincing Antonio Conte.

Inter are planning to turn Alexis Sanchez’s loan from Manchester United into a permanent transfer and hope to get a deal at a reduced price of € 20 million.

The Chilean international will remain with Antonio Conte’s team until early August, a loan extension has agreed to allow him to complete the 2019-20 campaign in the Italian First Division.

Sanchez was scheduled to return to Old Trafford on June 30 and although a deal has been reached to extend his stay at San Siro, he will not be allowed to join the end of the Europa League, which also includes Manchester United.

But he will be able to take part in his team’s eighth final against Getafe, a match now played in direct elimination on August 5 or 6. Therefore, in the event of qualifying for the Final 8 organized in Germany, the Antonio Conte team will have to do without their services.

Although United will almost certainly take part in this Final 8 – Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s men beat LASK 5-0 in the round of the first stage – that’s not the reason for their position against Sanchez.

Sources told Goal that United are reluctant to let Sánchez, who could not play in the Europa League for them, continue to join Inter and risk being injured so close to the start of the 2020-21 season, which would hamper their ability to sell Chilean.

In fact, the former Arsenal star arrived at Old Trafford with fanfare and was expected to splash at Old Trafford. But he struggled to impress during his two years at the club – due to various injury problems and lack of form – which is why the Red Devils are open to offers during the transfer window.

Some believe that Sánchez failed to do enough at Inter, although Conte was impressed by the 31-year-old who did and gave two assists in his team’s 6-0 win over Brescia and now he definitely wants to sign it.

Lautaro Martinez was in a possible departure to Barcelona, ​​the permanent signature of the former striker of Barça would add another option in attack while Nerazzurri hopes to join the race for the title next season.

A gentleman’s agreement had been introduced for Inter to sign Sánchez for EUR 25 million, but Giuseppe Marotta now hopes to find a deal for an amount reduced to EUR 20 million.