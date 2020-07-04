Mercato – Olympique Lyonnais: Martin Terrier is expected in Rennes

Martin Terrier (23) did not participate in the training this Saturday morning in Evian. The attacker left the group. He is expected in Rennes.

Martin Terrier (23) is expected to wear Stade Rennai’s jersey next season. As announced by L’Equipe on Friday night, the Breton club and Olympique Lyonnais have agreed to a transfer of more than € 12 million.

Terrier left the group this morning

According to our information, the former Lille said goodbye to his partners on Saturday morning and did not participate in the last training in Evian. He will also not take part in the friendly against OGC Nice on the lawn of the Groupama Training Center, at 6.30.

Martin Terrier is expected on the Rennes side where he would be the first recruit for the trio Maurice-Holveck-Stéphan. His presence during summer internships in Dinard, perhaps as early as Sunday evening, seems very likely today.