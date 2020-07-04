pubs, restaurants and hairdressers are opening again in the UK

The UK is preparing to return to normal on Saturday with the reopening of pubs, hairdressers and restaurants, closed for more than three months.

It is one of the pillars of social life in the UK. Pubs, but also restaurants and hairdressers, reopened on Saturday, July 4, after more than three months of containment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should respect social distance measures to avoid a second wave of coronavirus pollution. He said he wanted the British to “enjoy the summer for sure” and for the country to continue the progress made to roll back the pandemic.

However, some restrictions must be respected, in pubs the number of customers will be limited and they must provide their contact details to allow their identification in the event that someone is subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.

With Reuters