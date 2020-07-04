Real – Hazard and Varane absent from training



Zinedine Zidane may need to avoid his two players for the trip to San Mamès to challenge Bilbao this Sunday (2pm).

Just two days after his victory against Getafe (1-0), Real Madrid were already preparing for the trip to San Mamès, with a final workout scheduled for this Saturday.

Eden Hazard was already forged as a precaution against the club in the Madrid suburbs. This was also the case for Raphaël Varane, struck after getting a ball in the face and replaced a few minutes later by Eder Militao.

Real Madrid, news from Raphaël Varane

The two players are therefore unsure of the trip to the Basque Country, and the Brazilian can therefore again fit alongside Sergio Ramos in the central hinge. As for the Belgians, it would be another slightly worrying absence, although he was not spared injuries during this first season in Spain.

Karim Benzema’s teammates in Bilbao take another step towards the title of Spanish champion – the first since 2017 – by increasing their lead by four points over Barça players who will travel to Villarreal later in the season. evening (10am).