Thiago Alcantara would have said yes to Liverpool



Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is said to have given his approval to commit to Liverpool.

Thiago Alcantara’s departure seems to be taking shape. Following statements from Rummenigge, indicating that the former Barcelona is looking for a new challenge, rumors have reported on Saturday of an agreement found between the player and Liverpool Reds.

The player of Brazilian origin and the champions of England agreed on the personal terms of his involvement. If there is an agreement between the two clubs, everything will be tied up. This is revealed by Italian journalist Tancredi Palmeri.

Bayern tend to let Thiago Alcantara go. Although the latter only has a one-year contract, officials still hope to get back € 35 million as transfer compensation. It’s not that far from what Liverpool are planning to offer. The British put together a proposal of 30 million euros, plus a bonus of 5 million euros.

Thiago Alcantara (29), who is currently recovering from an injury, has appeared with Bayern Munich since the 2013/2014 fiscal year. He has a total of 264 matches, 33 goals and 37 assists with the German giant. On Saturday he will play the final of the German Cup against Bayer Leverkusen.