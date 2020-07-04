Thousands of protesters in Paris for an improvised and “political” Gay Pride

Several thousand people attended Paris on Saturday in an unofficial Pride March, a week after the date originally scheduled for the official Gay Pride, canceled due to coronavirus.

Between 2,000 and 3,000 protesters took part in an improvised and “political” Pride March on Saturday, July 4, one week after the date originally scheduled for the official Gay Pride, canceled due to coronavirus.

Gathered behind a truck with a sign “our pride is political”, a young and multicultural crowd started from Place Pigalle around 5:30 pm, an AFP journalist noted.

Among the rainbow flags, colored hair and queen suits, the keyword was unclear: “For a radical pride,” “Transphobia kills,” “a dive president,” or “my body, my like, shut up.”

Quite more political than festive

The official Pride March, organized by the Inter-LGBT and originally scheduled for June 27, was delayed until November 7 due to the ban on large gatherings linked to coronavirus. But for Emma Vallée-Guillard, who answered the improvised call from various LGBT associations, “it was still important to celebrate pride”.

“The pride at the base, it was a riot,” recalls the young woman of 22, citing the riots in Stonewall, New York in 1969, triggered by a police attack on a bar frequented by gays and giving birth a year later at the first “Gay Pride”.

Without floats and music, Saturday’s collection was more political than festive. “We’re here for our rights, to have more,” says Lucas Delplanque, pink and blue bisexual flag on the shoulders. This 20-year-old student wants the assaults “really punished, to get PMA passes for all LGBT people and transgender people.”

Defending “Fundamental Rights”

“It is important that we fight so that everyone’s rights are respected,” says Shadé Djossinou, 22. She came as a “black person” and “ally” of the LGBT movement to participate in this rally that also condemned police violence and racism.

“Our fights have the same goal in the sense that we fight to be respected as a human being,” she said.

“The danger of retreating to our fundamental rights is very present and the epidemic has served to reveal several factors of exclusion, discrimination and violence,” explained AFP Giovanna Rincon, head of the Acceptess-T association, which defends transgender people.

Despite the postponement of the Pride march, “we refuse the restriction of our freedoms and that our bodies are invisible,” she concluded.

2020 is the 50th anniversary of Gay Pride, but hundreds of Pride Marches around the world must be canceled or postponed due to coronavirus.

With AFP