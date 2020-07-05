Barça lowers the rakitic price



To be sure they can sell it, FC Barcelona are willing to lower their demands on their Croatian background, Ivan Rakitic.

According to the Catalan daily sport, FC Barcelona is currently doing everything possible to get rid of Ivan Rakitic, his experienced Croatian background. Catalans are even willing to sell it at a discount.

Sevilla FC, the club where the Croatian international played before landing in Catalonia, was ready to try and welcome the player, but its officials considered the player’s price too high.

FC Barcelona is in desperate need of cash right now, which is why management is no longer as demanding for its vice world champion. If there is an offer between € 10 and € 15 million, the Swiss native will surely be released.

This season, Rakitic has played 37 Barça games, but only 19 as a title player. There is only one achievement. The decisive success against Athletic Bilbao two weeks ago.