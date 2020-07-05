Bilbao-Madrid (0-1) – Ramos and Real increase pressure

Thanks to a new goal from Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid won in Bilbao and now has a 7-point lead over Barça at the top of La Liga.

Associated with FC Barcelona prior to the inclusion, Real Madrid has overthrown its Catalan rival since the recovery of La Liga. The leader of the championship with 4 points ahead of Barça, the club in the Spanish capital had the opportunity to increase the pressure further in the event of success against Athletic Bilbao this Sunday. At the end of a meeting that was as open as it contested, the White House did not hesitate to win against the Basques and now has 7 points ahead.

Bilbao 0-1 Real Madrid, 34th day in La Liga

Goal: Sergio Ramos (72nd)

The meeting between Bilbao and Real Madrid was very nice to attend this Sunday. Under the Iberian sun, the two formations used to prevail. The first one that was dangerous was Real by Marco Asensio, who hit 25 yards dry (4th). Thibaut Courtois then received a contribution (16th), before Rodrygo, but still in perfect position to shake the nets, missed the opening of the score (22).

While Karim Benzema also had an opportunity just before the break, the score remained neutral until the second half. The second act was less open, so Real Madrid relied on a penalty to make the difference. After contact between Dani Garcia and Marcelo in the Bilbao area, and after seeing the pictures thanks to the VAR, the judge at the meeting offered Sergio Ramos the opportunity to become a rescuer again.

The author of a perfectly beaten penalty, the captain of Real Madrid took the chance to register his 10th goal of the season in La Liga, and offers victory and almost the title of his training (72nd). Unlike Villarreal this Sunday, Barça must absolutely sail to continue hoping. If a defeat would not mathematically condemn the team coached by Quique Setién, it would be a miracle to take 7 points from Real in four days …