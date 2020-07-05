Chelsea – Frank Lampard: “It’s a good job”

The Blues coach could not be satisfied after his team’s big win over Watford on Saturday (3-0) at Stamford Bridge.

“It was a comfortable evening for us”

Fourth in the Premier League with 57 points on the clock, Chelsea prevailed largely on their lawn Saturday afternoon, easily overcoming Watford (3-0). The Blues goals were scored by Olivier Giroud, Willian and Ross Barkley. A deserved success that makes Frank Lampard happy.

“We have not conceded a goal and we did three, it is a good job! It is sometimes difficult against the low blocks and the way we managed to bypass it by Watford is satisfactory. We could have for the better of others half year in our passing game but we continued to defend very well. It was a comfortable evening for us “, explained the London coach at the end of the game, satisfied with the performance his players provided.

Opening scorer Olivier Giroud congratulated himself for letting the team in on this match. “We had to go back to victory, and as a striker it’s always a pleasure to help the team by scoring goals, especially since it’s the first goal […] I was frustrated after the first opportunity so I had my teeth to score, especially since I got back to the starting team “, entrusted the world champion 2018 to the microphone for Canal +.