Impressions in Colombia launches violence against women

In the first video aired on June 27 and filmed in Puerto Wilches, in the department of Santander (north), a man pulls a woman in the hair as he leaves a house, then pulls her and spins her to the ground. We hear the woman scream. Then she gets up and he starts beating her.

Video broadcast June 27.

In addition to human violence, many Internet users were shocked by the passivity of the filming scene. A few days later, local authorities said the man had been imprisonedand that he had previously been involved in domestic violence. A few days earlier, another video filmed in Pueblo Bello, in the department of Cesar (north), showed a man sitting by the road, the side of a car, with a woman struggling in her lap.

The video was released on June 23.

After the broadcast of this video, the office of The Nation’s Attorney General immediately launched an investigation. Authorities then announced that the man – a radio journalist – had been there imprisoned. According to a local media, the woman would not have wanted to report her attacker, but the testimony of the testimony, the video, and a photo showing her with a facial injury, would have been enough to convince the police to arrest the man, who was interviewing a romantic relationship with her.Demands that sexist violence increase

If these facts were filmed, this is not the case for the great majority of violence perpetrated against women, increased since the beginning of prison, which was conducted on March 25 to fight Covid-19.

On June 26, Marta Lucía Ramírez, the Colombian vice president, said that calls to report macho violence had increased by 150% during containment compared to the same period last year. This number corresponds to the number of people who called 155, a number specifically intended for women who have been subjected to violence. According to her, the number of people who called 123, a number dedicated to emergencies (police, firefighters, etc.) to report such violence, also increased by 39% during this period.

But according toInstitute of Forensic Medicine8,972 women became victims of domestic violence, within the family or sexually, and 164 were killed between 25 March and 23 June 2020, which is a decrease compared to the same period last year. However, a closer analysis of these figures shows a gradually increased violence during the weeks following the start of prison: for example, 1,241 women were victims of domestic violence during the first month, then 1859 the following month.