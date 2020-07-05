Iran records other medical records in one week

On Sunday, the Iranian Ministry of Health announced 163 additional deaths from the new coronavirus. This is the highest daily toll in Iran since the epidemic began in February.

Iran has registered a new register of Covid-19-related deaths, with 163 dead, Iranian authorities announced on Sunday, July 5. This is the second disease record in a week as the new coronavirus epidemic continues to gain ground in the country, the hardest hit by the pandemic in the Near and Middle East. death only dated Monday.

The new deaths announced on state television by Health Ministry spokesman SimaSadat Lari give 11,571 deaths to the official assessment of the pandemic in Iran.

“In the last 24 hours, 2,560 people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections to 240,438,” says Sima Sadat Lari.

These announcements come as Iran has been facing an increase in new confirmed cases and deaths over several weeks.

Authorities have repeatedly warned the public against what they consider to be a failure to comply with health procedures and the precautions to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.

Obligation to wear the mask

On Saturday, President Hassan Rohani announced that the authorities intended to secure the executive from Sunday the obligation to wear the mask in certain public places.

In order to combat the spread of the epidemic, the Iranian authorities never introduced population inclusion but enacted a number of restrictions (prohibitions on gatherings, especially religious, restriction of economic activity and displacement among others).

In order not to further aggravate the economic crisis – the result of the reintroduction of US sanctions against the Islamic Republic 2018 – on which the country is holding, the government gradually lifted these restrictions from April, when the epidemic seemed to recede. But according to official figures, the disease has regained ground since the beginning of May.

According to Sima Sadat Lari, nine of the country’s 31 provinces (western and eastern Azerbaijan, Bouchehr, Hormozgan, Ilam, Kermanshah Khorassan-é-Razavi, Khouzestan and Kurdistan) remain classified as “red” the previous day, the highest level of the risk of spread of the virus.

