Juve, Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction after his free kick

Cristiano Ronaldo, criticized for his lack of success with a free kick, spoke about his goal against Torino on Saturday.

It took 43 tries, but Cr7 finally made a free kick against Torino on Saturday. His first since his arrival in Itaie.

And necessarily it relieves. “I really had to get a free kick to regain my confidence,” Ronaldo said at a press conference after the game.

Turin coach Maurizio Sarri was also happy for his Portuguese star. “Honestly, I didn’t think it was (a problem) but at the end of the game he came to me and said ‘finally’ …”.

The beginning of a new series of frenzied dormitories for the former Madrilenian?