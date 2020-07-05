Mexico has more deaths than France

Mexico became the fifth country to mourn most of Covid-19 on Saturday, before France, with 30,366 deaths, according to an official count by the Mexican Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Mexico, the third most affected country on the American continent, behind the US and Brazil. With 30,336 deaths registered by the Mexican Ministry of Health on Saturday, July 4, the country became the fifth country in the world most mourned by Covid-19, before France.

At a press conference, the national director of the epidemiological department of the Ministry of Health José Luis Alomia, 252 165 reported cases of contamination with the new coronavirus, that is 6,914 people more than on Friday. A record since the outbreak of the epidemic in this country.

Mexico, with 127 million inhabitants, had already exceeded Spain in the number of deaths last Wednesday and was then the sixth most affected country.

Closing in Mexico City despite the epidemic peak

Since the first case of the new corona virus was reported in Mexico at the end of February, health officials in the country have adjusted their death calculations, which originally amounted to 8,500.

Hugo Lopez Gatell, Deputy Health Minister, again warned that tolls could be heavier. “We knew from the beginning that the number of cases identified would not be representative of the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in Mexico,” he said at a press conference.

Mexico City, the capital, is the city most affected by the disease. This did not prevent the municipal authorities from initiating a partial economic reopening in early July.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum warned on Friday that some downtown stores had not met strict opening conditions and ordered their closures until Monday. The malls, which would open again on Monday, will wait until Wednesday, according to City Hall.

With AFP