Monegasque Henrichs is expected in Leipzig



Monegasque defender Benjamin Henrichs is expected to take over the lead for RB Leipzig this summer.

AS Monaco is expected to decline significantly this summer. After getting rid of many players who came on loan (Slimani, Bakayoko, etc.), the first club left to release other elements. Benjamin Henrichs would appear at the top of this list.

The German side does not get into small papers from Robert Moreno, the team’s coach. And negotiations are underway to let it slip away during the off-season, if only in the form of a loan.

RB Leipzig should welcome the former Leverkusen player into their ranks. An agreement has already been found with this training for the German international (3 capes) to be temporarily sold.

Last season, Henrichs played only 13 games with ASM in Ligue 1, including 10 as the proprietor. He only has the 16th playing time for the entire Monegasque squad.