More than 160 recently killed in Ethiopia violence

Oromia State Police said in a new report on Saturday that 145 civilians and 11 members of the security forces had died in the recent violence in Ethiopia, following the assassination of singer Hachalu Hundessa. According to the Addis Ababa police, ten people, including two police officers, were also killed in the capital.

Police say at least 166 people have died in protests and communal clashes in Ethiopia following the murder of a star singer on Monday, according to a new report released Saturday, July 4 by police.

“After Hachalu’s death, 145 civilians and 11 members of the security forces lost their lives in the region,” Oromia Police Deputy Chief Girma Gelam said in a statement. press release broadcast on state television broadcast Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Ten other people, including two police officers, were killed in Addis Ababa, according to the capital’s police.

Girma Gelam also reported 167 people “seriously injured” and a thousand arrests. He said the violence had “completely stopped”.

Among the 166 dead, some of the security forces and others were killed in conflicts between members of different communities.

The Ethiopian army was deployed on Wednesday in Addis Ababa, where armed groups roamed the streets for several days in a row of bloody protests that spread across the province of Oromia that surrounds the Ethiopian capital.

Ethnic federalism was tested

This violence highlights the growing ethnic tensions in Ethiopia and highlights the fragility of the democratic transition undertaken by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, the Nobel Peace Prize 2019.

Since coming to power, Abiy Ahmed has been striving to reform a system that was previously very authoritarian. But in doing so, it opened the door to violence between municipalities testing the Ethiopian system of ethnic federalism.

Hachalu Hundessa was murdered on June 29 in Addis Ababa. Although he is appreciated by Ethiopians of various origins, he was above all the voice of Oromo, who had condemned their economic and political marginalization during the demonstrations against the government that led 2018 to Abiy Ahmed’s power, a member of this community.

His very political texts expressed the frustration of this ethnic group, the largest in number, but which has long felt marginalized economically and politically.

