Naples – Rome (2-1), Naples thanks Insigne

At the end of the 30th promotion of Serie A, Naples took over Roma thanks to a fantastic brand goal.

The wolf’s vain reaction

Naples returned to live up to AS Rome in the Serie A standings by winning the shock that got these two teams at San Paolo on Sunday. The battle was close, but the locals knew how to get the last word thanks to a beautiful goal from Lorenzo Insigne. Ten minutes before the end, the Italian international striker delivered his own with a superbly curved shot from the right (82nd). A real gem and therefore weighed heavily under the last whistle.

Prior to this turning point, Partenopei and Giallorossi had an exciting showdown, with great intensity and also highlights on each side. The locals got the first (55th), but their opponents could quickly retort them (60th). It was José Callejon who gave the benefit to the formation of Gennaro Gattuso. He opened the point by taking a tense cross from Mario Ruiz. With a blow of the law, he injured Pau Lopez. However, the Neapolitan’s joy was only short-lived. Henrikh Mkhitaryan then leveled by taking over a service from Edith Dzeko.

Roma thought they would get away with at least zero. In vain. Insigne has been there. Paulo Fonseca’s team had to lower the flag and this setback probably means the end of illusions for the Champions League. For Louve, the only good news of the evening was the return to Nicolo Zaniolo’s competition after several months of absence.

Naples, despite their victory, will not see C1. Atalanta (4th) is too far in the rankings as it is 15 points ahead of these two competitors.