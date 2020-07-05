Rivaldo dreams of a Cristiano Ronaldo duo – Leo Messi

A Ronaldo-Messi duo on Juve? Some, like Rivaldo, already dream about it.

While Leo Messi plans to leave Barça in June 2021, Rivaldo lights up for a duet with CR7 in Turin.

“With all these speculation, I think some agents are already dreaming of a Messi-Ronaldo duo on Juventus and its echoes around the world,” the winner of the 1999 Ballon d’Or analyzed in his column to Betfair.

“It would be monumental to see them play together. And I’m sure many Juve sponsors want to help financially, so this is also an opportunity for Messi. If there are rumors of his release, well, sure, all clubs will think on how they can sign it, “Rivaldo added.