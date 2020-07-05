Southampton – Manchester City (1-0), Eastlands surrender to the Saints



To everyone’s surprise, Manchester City bowled on the lawn in Southampton this Sunday (1-0). A real stop for the Eastlands.

Irresistible since the resumption of the championship, the Sky Blues played an unexpected lift this Sunday during a trip to St-Mary, Southampton. Unrecognizable in the game, and especially on the offensive level, the Guardiola gang gave up the score 0-1, wiping out their ninth loss of practice. Very far from the standards of this team.

This inaccuracy has no accounting implications for the Eastlands. But it slows down an excellent dynamic. Just a few days ago, De Bruyne and his teammates had offered themselves the scalp of defending champion Liverpool (4-0). This time the copy was much less brilliant. They have not been able to undermine the 14th table and only won four times at home this season.

Inspiring citizens

A pointless city match made is rare enough to be reported. However, it was not for the lack of having multiplied the trials. The guests shot 24 times to the opposite goal, but never found the fault. There has always been a foot, a heel or a crane from the goalkeeper to postpone his attempts. Raheem Sterling (30th), Riyad Mahrez (37th) and Gabriel Jesus (50th) were among the most unlucky, stumbling upon a glittering Alex McCarthy.

The last ramparts of the saints remained incapable. Ederson, his equivalent of City, had to bend once. A goal that was adopted by Ché Adams on a magnificent lobby of 35 meters. Too advanced, the Brazilian was surprised by the opposite attacker’s bold initiative. We played a block and he was far from suspected that this goal would determine the fate of the game. This is what happened in the end. A team from the last third of the PL table managed to beat the band at Guardiola. Hats off to Hasenhuttl and his men!